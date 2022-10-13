Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Paramount Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of PARA traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,517,725. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,041,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

