Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 142,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,786. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

