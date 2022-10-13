Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:PKBK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. 779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $260.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Parke Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other news, Director Arret F. Dobson sold 7,321 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $160,549.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,750.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

