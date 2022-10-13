Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Update

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Parks! America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRKA remained flat at $0.36 on Wednesday. Parks! America has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

