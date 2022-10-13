PARSIQ Price Down 15.3% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and $977,396.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ (PRQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. PARSIQ has a current supply of 310,256,872 with 173,215,031.77939 in circulation. The last known price of PARSIQ is 0.09133248 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $967,954.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parsiq.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

