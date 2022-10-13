Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.62. 230,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,402,129. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

