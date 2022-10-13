Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,398 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

