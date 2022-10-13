Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 284,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,120. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

