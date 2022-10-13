Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.76 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 43.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

PGR traded down $3.69 on Thursday, hitting $117.71. 186,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,913. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

