Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.65 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,346. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $249.93 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.98.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

