Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.74. 52,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

