Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 891.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 107,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,936 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 758,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.11. 37,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,637. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

