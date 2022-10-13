Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 965 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.99. 163,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,732. The company has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.16.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.