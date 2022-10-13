Parthenon LLC Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Waters comprises 1.9% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC owned 0.06% of Waters worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.63.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $269.44. 2,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $269.37 and a 12-month high of $375.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

