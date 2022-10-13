Parthenon LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parthenon LLC reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

WBA traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 381,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,612. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

