Parthenon LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parthenon LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,538,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

