Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Tops $941.59 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $941.59 million and approximately $79.17 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000170 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pax Dollar has a current supply of 945,642,940.11. The last known price of Pax Dollar is 0.99587624 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $76,707,129.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paxos.com/usdp/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.