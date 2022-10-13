PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Capitalization Achieves $541.93 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,666.41 or 0.08698199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $541.93 million and $8.61 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAX Gold has a current supply of 325,209.481. The last known price of PAX Gold is 1,662.89170195 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $6,769,286.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paxos.com/paxgold/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

