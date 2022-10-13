Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $110.21. 40,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,413,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,948,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,413,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,948,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.