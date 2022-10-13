Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Trimmed by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 5.2% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parthenon LLC owned about 0.07% of Paychex worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after acquiring an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.47. 4,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,581. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,413,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,948,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.