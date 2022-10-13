Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 65,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.18. Paychex has a 12 month low of $107.50 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

