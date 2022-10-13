PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 82,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

