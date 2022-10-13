PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Trading Up 2.5 %

PCTI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 million, a P/E ratio of -438.56 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.11.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,197.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

