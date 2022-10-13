PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 4,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,582. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

