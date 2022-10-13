PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of PDSB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 4,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,582. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.