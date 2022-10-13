PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSBGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 4,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,582. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Further Reading

