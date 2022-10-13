Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 3,306 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. 26,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,243. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $32.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.