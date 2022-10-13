Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $258,420,000. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,364. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $77.35 and a 52 week high of $107.46.
