Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.89. 24,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,462,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.