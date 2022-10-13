Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $6,991,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,839,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 311.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 42,504 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.59. 23,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,600. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37.

