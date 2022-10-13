Peak Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.85. 22,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.15 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

