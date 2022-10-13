Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
PBA has been the subject of several other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.63.
Pembina Pipeline Price Performance
Shares of PBA stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $42.74.
Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 48,674 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 189.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 76.9% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.