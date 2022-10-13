PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.10% of PennantPark Investment worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

PNNT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 4,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,336. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $364.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.57. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 113.21%.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.