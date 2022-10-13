Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PWOD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,190. The stock has a market cap of $164.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

