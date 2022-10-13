PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.00. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 17,366 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -97.41%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

