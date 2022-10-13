Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Up 126.2% in September

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PEBK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

