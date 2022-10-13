PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.73 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.73-$6.73 EPS.
Shares of PEP opened at $169.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.58. The company has a market capitalization of $233.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 71.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,579,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4,255.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 344,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,595,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
