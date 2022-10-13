PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.73 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.73-$6.73 EPS.
PepsiCo Stock Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $233.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.58.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
