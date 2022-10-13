PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$6.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.70. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.73-$6.73 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,943. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

