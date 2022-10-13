PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
PepsiCo Stock Up 2.6 %
PEP stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.86. The company had a trading volume of 277,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,982. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $239.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.49.
About PepsiCo
