Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMTGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

Performant Financial stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,427. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performant Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 59.0% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

