Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial Stock Performance
Performant Financial stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,427. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performant Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 59.0% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
