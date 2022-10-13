Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Perion Network Stock Performance

PERI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. 19,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,171. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Perion Network had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 486.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

