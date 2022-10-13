Perkins Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 10,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.88 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

