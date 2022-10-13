Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Alphatec accounts for 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Alphatec stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.44. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.06 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 268.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at $366,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at $366,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614 over the last ninety days. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

