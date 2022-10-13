Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $542,000 Stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,947,730 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 1.92% of BIOLASE worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BIOLASE Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. BIOLASE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.

BIOLASE Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.