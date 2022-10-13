Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Stock Up 2.3 %

PRGO stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. 37,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,170. Perrigo has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.

Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -148.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,129,000 after purchasing an additional 837,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 45.3% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,679 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Further Reading

