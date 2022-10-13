Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,859 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 121,237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 191.5% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 12,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,302. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.