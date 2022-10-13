Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

PECO stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.