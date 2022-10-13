Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %
PECO stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
