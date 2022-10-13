PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 46,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $140,725.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,227,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,788,312.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 96,491 shares of company stock valued at $291,958. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its position in PHX Minerals by 60.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $33,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

