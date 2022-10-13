Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.03 and last traded at $51.86. Approximately 3,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 460,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piedmont Lithium news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 38.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,313 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 438,112 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 421,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 29.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,833 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 70,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

