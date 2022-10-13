Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.75

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02), with a volume of 153481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

Pineapple Power Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.70.

About Pineapple Power

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.