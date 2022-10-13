Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.67. 218,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,221. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

